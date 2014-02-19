Australia's Top CEOs Join Star Chefs To Cook For Homeless & Raise $1 Million For Charity

Paul Adams of Jemena, chef Matt Moran from ARIA and Colin Partington of LCR Group cooked together at the CEO Cookoff.

Expect boardroom meals to improve after some of the nation’s leading execs joined celebrity chefs such as Neil Perry, Guillaume Brahimi and Matt Moran for OzHarvest’s third annual CEO CookOff on Monday night in Sydney, to prepare dinner for 1000 needy and homeless people.

The corporate kingpins also raised more than $1 million for three charities: OzHarvest, Tribal Warrior and Life Experiences Foundation and included Qantas boss Alan Joyce, Shemara Wikranamayake of Macquarie Bank, Michael Wachtel of Ernst & Young, Annabel Spring of CBA and Brad Latham of Sydney Markets.

A joint initiative of Qantas and OzHarvest, the CEO CookOff aims to increase awareness of food security for disadvantaged Australians. OzHarvest founder and CEO Ronni Kahn said funds raised will allow her organisation to deliver at least one million additional meals to those in need, on top of the five million OzHarvest already delivers annually.

Donations to OzHarvest and sponsorship of the CEOS involved will be accepted until the end of March. See the list of bosses here.

Here are pictures from the evening, held at Carriageworks at the former Eveleigh railway yards.

Bill McMurray, CA Technologies, Peter Gilmore & Kyle Watson, Quay, Maggie Beer, Geoff Davis, UBS Bianca Monley from Eat Fit Food, Three Blue Ducks chefs Shannon Debreceny, Darren Robertson & Mark Labrooy, Tania Notaras, Envirolab Services and Greg Welsh, Ogis Jonathon Silberberg, Prof Montage Cardiology Rounds, Les Schirato, Vittoria Coffee, Neil Perry, Rockpool, Jo Collins, A Touch of Beauty John Susman, Fisheads, Mike McEnearny, Kitchen by Mike, Roger Flynn, Coventry Group Ltd Mark Seskin, Aladdin Laundry, Julian Fenwick, GRC Solutions, Kumar Mahadevan, Aki's & Abhi's, Neeraj Chadha, Marriot International Craig Robinson, Steps Australia, Maxine Brenner, Qantas, Bronwyn Sherratt, Oroton, Frank Camorra, MoVida Guillaume Brahimi, Bistro Guillaume, Charles Prouse, Supply Nation, Claudio Barzano, Bistro Guillaume, Dean Chadwick, American Express, Max York, GE Aviation Elizabeth Ann MacGregor, MCA, David Allison, STIX catering Annabel Spring, Commonwealth Bank, James Viles, Biota Dining, Teage Ezard of restaurants Gingerboy, Black & Ezard, Shemara Wikramanayake, Macquarie Group Alessandro Pavoni, Ormeggio, Paolo Albertoni, Kenwood Adrian Consenza, Australian Orthopaedic Association & Simmone Logue, caterer Michael Wachtel, Ernst & Young, Margaret Jackson, FlexiGroup Limited, Eddie Grobler, MasterCard, Lyndey Milan, Linda Gonzelez, Qantas volunteer, James Hunter, KPMG, Simon Hickey, Qantas International Robbert Rietbroek, Kimberly-Clark, Pauline Tang, The Ice, Hamish Ingham, Bah H, Alan McCarthy, Phillips NZ, Finn Kelly, Wealth Enhancers Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and OzHarvest's Ronni Kahn, co-hosts of the CEO Cookoff Steve Mackenzie, The Lido Group, chef Colin Fassnidge, Estelle Pearson, Finity, Consulting Pty Ltd, Carla Jones, 4Fourteen, Rowie Dillon, Rowie’s Cakes

