Australia’s top 30 female entrepreneurs have a combined wealth of $10.6 billion

Number two on the list is Katie Page, CEO of Harvey Norman.

Australia’s top 30 female entrepreneurs generated a combined revenue of $10.656 billion.

That’s up from $6.127 billion last year.

This increase can somewhat be attributed to the improvement in the fortune of Australia’s wealthiest person, Gina Rinehart, whose revenue increased from $1.986 billion in 2014 to $2.63 billion this year.

The list by SmartCompany, which has been put together in the lead up to International Women’s Day on Sunday, honouring women from a range of industries from retail, to fashion to finance.

Here’s the top 10 for 2015.

1. Gina Rinehart, Hancock Prospecting – $2.63 billion.

2. Katie Page, CEO of Harvey Norman – $2.547 billion.

3. Vicky Teoh, co-founder of TPG – $970 million.

4. Lesley Gillespie, co-founder of Baker’s Delight – $585 million.

5. Naomi Milgrom, CEO of ARJ Group – $490 million.

6. Maxine Horne, CEO of Vita Group – $450 million.

7. Janine Allis, founder of Retail Zoo – $350 million.

8. Yenda Lee, chairman of Bing Lee – $320 million.

9. Christina Quinn, co-founder of VIP Petfoods – $300 million.

10. Charlotte Vidor, co-founder of Toga Group – $285 million.

See SmartCompany for the remaining 20 top female entrepreneurs.

