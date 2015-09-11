Australia's top 10 MBAs, according to the students

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The AFR’s BOSS has just released its rankings of the best MBA programs in Australia.

This list, compiled every two years, is different from others, such as the global one compiled by the Financial Times, because more weight is placed on the view of former students, collected via a survey.

The number one ranking goes to the University of Queensland Business School.

Here are the top 10:

1. University of Queensland (UQ) Business School

2. Melbourne Business School, The University of Melbourne

3. Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Graduate School of Business

4. Griffith Business School, Griffith University

5. University of Southern Queensland (USQ) School of Management and Enterprise

6. Adelaide Business School, University of Adelaide

7. Bond Business School, Bond University

8. University of the Sunshine Coast, School of Business

9. University of South Australia (UniSA) Business School

10. Victoria University, Graduate School of Business

See the full list HERE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.