Australia's Third Largest Telco Emerges As Vocus And Amcom Agree To Merge

Vocus and Amcom will become third largest telecommunicatons company after the two small players agreed to become one.

Together they have a market capitalisation of more than $1 billion, putting them behind Telstra and Optus.

In October Vocus Communications bought a 10% stake in Perth-based Amcom Teleommunications, a residential broadband service provider.

Since then the two have been inspecting each other’s finances.

According to Vocus CEO James Spenceley: “The assets and operations of Vocus and Amcom are highly complementary and the potential combination offers an enhanced growth platform, while creating a truly national player to capitalise on the evolving opportunities in the telecommunications sector.”

The deal, worth about $650 million, to will see Vocus acquire the outstanding 90% of shares in Amcom it doesn’t own, paying for the purchase in its own stock.

Shares in Vocus last traded at $5.71 and Amcom $2.36.

Amcom posted a net profit of $23.2 million in the year to the end of June on the back of revenue of $170.4 million. Vocus posted an underlying net profit of $13.6 million on revenue of $92.3 million.

