Australia's telcos are about to start fighting over who gets to partner up with Netflix

Netflix’s exclusive deal with Singtel-Optus has finished up after three months. With the partnership now open, there could be a war brewing between the telcos to do a deal with Netflix, the most popular video streaming service in Australia.

Optus has been trading on the partnership deal, using free Netflix subscriptions as a way to lure new customers.

But according to the AFR, Netflix will have to wait at least three months to sign another partnership deal.

It was also reported Telstra and Vodafone are in talks to land a similar deal before Christmas.

Vodafone has already partnered with Spotify and Australian video streaming service Stan, a Channel Nine and Fairfax startup.

Netflix now makes up about 30% of internet traffic across a number of telcos. While Netflix doesn’t release specific subscriber numbers for Australia, it has been estimated there will be more than two million users in Australia by the end of 2015.

It’s a trend which is also upping the pressure on free-to-air providers.

