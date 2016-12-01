Australia's tech ecosystem explained in one chart

The third annual snapshot of Australia’s startup scene, the StartupAUS Crossroads report, was released today, offering a national health checkup on a vital part of business innovation.

The report’s author, Colin Kinner, said there was a lot to celebrate “in terms of how far we’ve come”, with the third edition being “the first real chance to look back as well as forward”.

Demand for coworking spaces has exploded, there’s been a record amount of venture capital raised this year, and conditions for angel investment are better than ever.

It also notes that as one journalist described it, the 2015 report was “plundered for policy” by the Turnbull government for the National Innovation and Science Agenda.

Read more about the 2016 StartupAUS Crossroads report here.

But to give you an idea our how rich Australia’s startup ecosystem has become, the report provides this handing chart which tells you most of what you need to know at a glance:

Source: StartupAUS Crossroads report

