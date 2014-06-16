Australia's Stock Exchange Alternative, Chi-X, Shut Down Today Because Of A Mystery Technical Fault

Getty / Scott Olson

Chi-X Australia Pty. halted its stocks trading platform for the remainder of today after a technical fault.

Chi-X, backed by Nomura Holdings Inc. and the only alternative venue to ASX Ltd. for Australian equities trading, said it is correcting a technical issue that arose today and intends trading to start as normal tomorrow, according to an e- mailed statement from the exchange operator. Trading was stopped around 11:08 a.m. in Sydney, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Chi-X competes with ASX, the former monopoly public venue for share trading in Australia. Chi-X, which didn’t provide details on the technical issue, had an average daily trading value of A$296 million ($278 million) in 2014, compared with A$1.6 billion on ASX, Bloomberg data show.

