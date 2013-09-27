Australia's Share Market Has Hit Another Five-Year High With The Banks Soaring

Australia’s stock market has hit a new five year high this morning.

The ASX200 was up 16.8 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 5,311.3.

The All Ordinaries index was 16.5 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 5,304.7.

It is the banks leading the charge, with ANZ up 16 cents at $31.72, NAB up seven cents to $35.40 CBA lifting 42 cents to $73.63 and Westpac up 11 cents to $33.48.

Now read: Australia, Indonesia Approaching A Stand-Off Over Who Is Responsible For People Smugglers’ Boats

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.