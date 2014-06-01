Australia's Sam Soliman Wins The IBF Middleweight Boxing Championship

Sam Soliman. Photo: Quinn Rooney/ Getty.

40-year-old year old Sam Soliman has taken out the IBF middleweight championship against Germany’s Felix Sturm in Germany.

All judges scored the win to Soliman 118-110, 117-111, 118-110, silencing Sturm’s supporters.

The win mean Soliman continues his winning streak to six years.

Sturm said Soliman’s fast-hitting style, that protected him taking a single blow in the last round, won him the title.

“He won, clearly.

“He kept moving, he was hard to hit,” Sturm said after the match.

Soliman is expected to next go head-to-head with fellow Australian and former IBF champion Daniel Geale.

