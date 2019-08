Mahon Rock Pool is a natural pool on the edge of the Pacific Ocean in Sydney, Australia. These oceanside “rock pools” are common in Australia, and many of them were built by convicts in the 1800s.

Written by Chloe Miller and produced by David Fang

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.