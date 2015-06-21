Australia's richest person is dropping her defamation suit against Channel Nine

Gina Rinehart Photo: Getty Images/ Matt King.

Billionaire Gina Rinehart has dropped her defamation suit against Channel Nine over the television series, House of Hancock, according to the AAP.

Earlier this year, the mining magnate sued the television network for defamation and malicious falsehood in its broadcast of the two-part series.

She says that the show, which focused on the relationship between the late Lang Hancock, his second wife Rose Porteous and his daughter, Rinehart, knowingly aired 20 “glaring errors”.

Rinehart’s solicitor Mark Wilks said that the television mini-series — which saw a national audience of 2 million viewers per instalment — was “devoid of factual accuracy and is almost entirely fiction”.

“What was not entirely fictitious, was twisted so as to be incorrect. As a show it has denigrated the memory of Mrs Rinehart’s late parents and husband and wrongly portrayed that it accurately depicted those family members,” his statement read.

On Friday, Rinehart’s legal representatives told the Supreme Court that Rinehart will instead be taking action against the producers of the show, Cordell Jigsaw Zapruder, for “deceptive and misleading conduct”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.