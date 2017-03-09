Australia's retirement savings pool now totals a mind-blowing $2.2 trillion -- here's where it's all invested

Photo: NASA / Getty

Australia’s superannuation pool reached $2.2 trillion at the end of last year.

The figure represents a 7.4% increase in total superannuation assets over the 12 months to December 2016, according to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

Here’s where most of that money gets allocated:

ASFA Superannuation Statistics

And here’s those same figures in percentage terms:

ASFA Superannuation Statistics

The data in the above charts excludes the preferred asset allocations of self managed super funds (SMSFs). Australian SMSFs have assets totaling $656 billion, more than any other type of fund.

Reflecting the increased likelihood of wealthier Australians to manage their own retirement savings, self-managed savings accounts tend to be much larger on average. Despite savings in SMSFs being more in dollar terms than any other type of fund, there are only 1.1 million SMSFs in the country, out of a total of around 29 million.

(The population of the country, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ population clock, is 24.3 million. The fact that there are 29 million superannuation accounts reflects the fact that some people have multiple accounts.)

This next chart shows how the different types of fund break down by total dollars under management.

ASFA Superannuation Statistics

And the percentages:

ASFA Superannuation Statistics

