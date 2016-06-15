Australia's 12 best restaurant and bar designs

Bennelong restaurant at Sydney’s Opera House. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards.

The shortlist of the Restaurant and Bar Design Awards are out and once more, food and beverage spaces from around the world have been recognised for their creative take on hospitality design.

The annual awards, now in its eighth year, attracts entries from over 70 different countries spanning Michelin-starred restaurants, pasta bars and hole-in-the-wall saloons.

This year, there were 7 restaurants and 5 bars from Australia on the shortlist. These included newcomers Bennelong restaurant at the Sydney Opera House, The Tilbury at Sydney’s Woolloomooloo as well as The Milton in Melbourne and Pink Moon Saloon in Adelaide.

Last year, The Jane in Antwerp, Belgium took out the award for best restaurant while London’s Dandelyan won the award for best bar design.

Australia’s Archie Rose Distillery in Rosebery by Acme & Co won the award for best international bar.

The winners will be announced in London on September 29.

Here’s a look at the Australian entries in this year’s shortlist.

Lot.1, Sydney. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Enter Projects. The Tilbury, Sydney. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Luchetti Krelle. Oggi, Adelaide. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Studio-Gram. Bennelong, Sydney. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Tonkin Zulaikha Greer. Betty's Burgers, Noosa. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Paul Kelly Design. Garden, Broadbeach. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: DBI Design Pty Ltd. So 9, Sydney. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Brandworks. J&M, Sydney. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Acme & Co. Pink Moon Saloon, Adelaide. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Sans-Arc Studio. Smalls, Melbourne. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Fiona Lynch. The Clare Bar, Sydney. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Tonkin Zulaikha Greer. The Milton, Melbourne. Photo: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. By: Biasol Design Studio.

