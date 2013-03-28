Australia's Recreational Quad Bikers Are Riding With Dangerously Little Training

Photo:

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has reported a recent rise in the numbers of people dying in quad biking accidents.

They have issued a safety warning ahead of the Easter break, with the hobby becoming an increasingly popular leisure pursuit around the country.

Quad bikes are used widely on farms, but the ACCC’s warning comes on the back of research into recreational users which revealed widespread unsafe use.

There were 18 deaths from quad biking accidents last year in Australia – with close to 30 per cent of the victims being children under 15 years of age.

The ACCC said many accidents could be linked to a lack of formal training and a possible false sense of security around the machines.

ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said: “The consumer research highlighted that over one-third of quad bike users are self-taught and almost half have been taught by a family member, friend or neighbour. Users should be properly trained before riding a quad bike.

“Although users perceived quad bike riding to be a dangerous activity, they also perceived it to be quite easy. This may contribute to some users becoming complacent about safety,” Ms Rickard said.

More at the ACCC website.

