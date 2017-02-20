Australia's public service was the place to find a full-time job over the past four years

Utopia. Source: ABC/Working Dog productions

If you’re looking for a full-time work in Australia, consider a job in the public service.

As this chart from the National Australia Bank shows, full-time employment growth in the sector has outpaced all others since the start of 2013.

Construction, along with “others” primarily linked to the services sector, have also added full-time workers over the past four years.

Source: NAB

At the other end of the spectrum, and reflective of the winding down in Australia’s mining investment boom, 32,600 full-time jobs in the mining sector have vanished over the same period.

That was actually outpaced by 46,400 decline in full-time employment in the nation’s wholesale and retail sectors, something the NAB says corresponds with anecdotal reports of a number of retail chains going into administration.

13,600 jobs were also lost in manufacturing, partially due to the rolling closure of many automotive firms such as Holden, Ford and Toyota.

According to the ABS, part-time employment grew by 159,400, or 4.3%, in Australia in the year to January. At the other end of the spectrum, full-time employment fell by 56,000, or 0.7%, over the same period.

