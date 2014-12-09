Australia's Peter Suen Returns From New York With Cash From The World Modelling Championships

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Australia’s Peter Suen and New Zealand’s Michael Clarke, have taken out equal third place, behind Hong Kong’s Alvin Woon in second place, in the finals of the Financial Modeling World Championships, ModelOff 2014.

Contestants from the Asia-Pacific dominated the third annual contest but missed out narrowly on the first place prize of $30,000 which went to a local New Yorker, Diarmuid Early of Deutsche Bank.

The final round took place in New York with 16 finalists from around the world battling it out live, pitting their spreadsheet skills against one another in front of a panel of expert judges.

Peter Suen

Finalist Peter Suen, an analyst at Clean Energy Finance Corporation in Sydney, took home a half share of the $10,000 third place prize money.

“There was great energy amongst all competitors’ right throughout the two days of the finals,” Suen says.

The final round was a four-and-one-half-hour test of endurance, creativity and skill.

“The whole ModelOff experience has been incredible,” Suen says. “From an amazing helicopter ride over New York City to the challenge of the finals and the buzz of the after party, there really is no other competition like it.”

The Intralinks Dealspace ModelOff competition this year attracted entries from 4,000 professionals and students from more than 100 countries.

A total of 100 Australian and New Zealanders made it to Round 2 in late October. Two Australians and three New Zealanders made it to the New York finals.

