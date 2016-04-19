Australia's peak internet body says we should ditch Malcolm Turnbull's key NBN strategy

Photo: Getty images

The time has come for us to rethink and provide a viable alternative to the copper-based fibre-to-the-node NBN strategy, Australia’s peak internet body Internet Australia says.

Laurie Patton, the not-for-profit group’s CEO wrote a column in The Australian today, citing recent surveys Internet Australia conducted that showed 80% of FTTN customers were dissatisfied.

As a result, Patton has called for the deployment of the less expensive fibre-based option of fibre-to-the-distribution-point instead of rolling out the subpar FTTN.

He writes that:

“Internet Australia is keen to see FTTN abandoned in favour of “fibre to the driveway” (known as fibre to the distribution point, or FTTdp). This would see fibre cabling run all the way to a point at or near the boundary to homes and commercial buildings. From there, existing copper could, if necessary, still be used in the short-term. Copper wires could be replaced, at any time now or in the future, with fibre into the building — providing a future-proofed network and avoiding a more extensive and costly rebuild in 10 to 15 years’ time when copper is simply no longer fit for purpose.”

Importantly, Patton points out that laying more fibre will enable ongoing speed upgrades that will be well beyond anything possible by using the copper-based FTTN.

