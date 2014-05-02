Australia's Ninth Richest Person Paul Ramsay Has Died

Paul Ramsay was also the chairman of soccer club Sydney FC. Image: Getty.

One of Australia’s richest people Paul Ramsay has died at his Australian residence overnight.

The Australian reports a private jet was chartered, flying the 78-year-old founder of Ramsay Health Care to his home in Bowral New South Wales so he could pass away in Australia.

The health care billionaire suffered a heart attack while on holidays in Spain and according to the Australian didn’t regain consciousness.

According to Forbes Ramsay is Australia’s ninth wealthiest person with an estimated worth of $US3.3 billion.

Much of his wealth came from the private hospital organisation he started in 1964. Since then Ramsay Health Care has grown to be one of the country’s biggest providers of private care with over 150 hospitals and clinics.

There’s more here.

