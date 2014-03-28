Australia's Newest Knight Sir Peter Cosgrove Has Been Sworn In As Governor-General

Governor-general Sir Peter Cosgrove wearing the medals from his distinguished military career with Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Alan Porritt-Pool/Getty Images

Sir Peter Cosgrove has been officially sworn in as Australia’s 26th governor-general.

The Former Defence Force Chief took his oath of allegiance and oath of office in the Senate before Chief Justice Robert French in Canberra.

He also became a knight of the Order of Australia after Prime Minister Tony Abbott reintroduced knighthoods earlier this week.

Sir Peter succeeds Dame Quentin Bryce as governor-general.

