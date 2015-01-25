AUSTRALIA'S MOST WANTED: This Man Is Wanted Over A Huge Drug Supply Ring

New South Wales Police have added another man to its Most Wanted List, taking the total to seven people.

40-year-old Darren Rispen is wanted by police over the the large-scale supply of prohibited drugs.

Two warrants have been issued for his arrest.

In April 2014, detectives from the State Crime Command’s Middle Eastern Organised Crime Squad (MEOCS) launched an investigation into the alleged supply of drugs by a criminal syndicate.

Following the seizure of a large quantity of drugs from properties in Sydney’s west, Rispen was arrested in September 2014.

He was charged with 27 offences, relating to supply and possession of prohibited drugs, dealing with the proceeds of crime and directing a criminal group.

Rispen was given bail in court and warrants were issued for his arrest after he failed to attend an appearance at Campbelltown Local Court in December.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may know of his whereabouts to contact them.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160cm to 170cm tall, with medium build, blue eyes and red hair.

The latest addition brings the NSW Police Force’s Most Wanted list to seven. Rispen joins Basheeruddin Mohammed, James Dalamangas and Brady Hamilton who are wanted for over alleged murder, Hakan Ayik who is wanted over commercial drug supply, Mohamad Maksoud for car-rebirthing, and Warwick McEwen over sexual assault.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.