Australia's most wanted Islamic State recruiter, Neil Prakash, is dead

One of Australia’s most notorious terrorist recruiters for the Islamic State, Neil Prakash, is reportedly dead.

The Herald Sun reports senior figures within the IS stronghold have claimed Prakash to be “shahada”, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and what the terror organisation says when a fighter has been killed.

Further reports suggest that one IS militant learned of the death after it was posted on Telegram, a messaging app frequently used by the terror group to distribute propaganda material and recruit foreigners, as well as on a separate messenger channel.

The Melbourne-born extremist who goes by the jihadist name of Abu Khaled al-Cambodi, has previously been linked to the foiled ANZAC Day terror plot where three men were arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit a terrorist act.

Prakash was born to Cambodian and Fijian migrants and later became radicalised before fleeing to Syria in 2013. He frequently turned to Twitter to recruit people to Syria and Iraq as well as using it as a platform to preach his extremist views.

He was believed to have been in contact with Farhad Khalil Mohammad Jabar, the 15-year-old teenage gunman who shot dead Curtis Cheng outside the police headquarters in Parramatta in October last year.

Earlier last year, he issued a bomb threat on Twitter which grounded three planes from Etihad, Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines in the Middle East.

Prakash was described by Australian law enforcement agencies as one of the leading IS recruiters in Australia.

