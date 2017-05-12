Australia's most wanted Islamic State recruiter could return from the Middle East in just a year

Neil Prakash.

Neil Prakash, Australia’s most wanted Islamic State recruiter, could face a Melbourne court within a year as authorities work to fast-track his extradition from Turkey.

The Herald Sun reports that Australian counter-terrorism investigators are likely to travel to Turkey, where Prakash is being held in a maximum-security prison, to begin the process.

Prakash travelled to Syria in 2013, where he changed his name to Abu Khaled al-Cambodi, and was put on a US kill list.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

Prakash, who previously plotted several terrorist attacks in Australia, including a foiled Anzac Day attack, was thought to have died in an airstrike last May, but was later discovered to have only been injured.

