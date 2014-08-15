Australia's Most Senior Global Business Leader Says Our Politicians Are A Global Embarrassment

PRESCOTT, AZ – JULY 05: ‘Slim’ the rodeo clown performs at the Prescott Frontier Days ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ on July 5, 2014 in Prescott, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Andrew Liveris is an ex-pat Australian and chairman and CEO of Dow Chemical. He is widely viewed as one of America’s most influential CEOs and he is not happy with the state of Australian politics.

Speaking at an AICD lunch in Brisbane yesterday, Liveris said Australian politics was now an “embarrassment on the world stage”.

The Australian reports this morning that he said:

I have never seen (the like of) the last six years of Australian politics before. We are in a complete new paradigm. The past five years before this last one were an absolute embarrassment on the world stage. The ‘yelling at each other’ routine I know well in Washington. And you actually copy the Americans very well. Instead of working together you just throw things at each other and yell at each other. That is really scary. I have never seen an Australia like that. Now to see it move into this other paradigm where there is more yelling but of a different kind — we should have got ­beyond that in terms of both sides of the aisle being for Australia instead of for being re-elected.

Mr Liveris said he hoped this first year of the Abbott Government was just growing pains.

