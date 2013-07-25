Australia's Most Popular Suit Is Navy, Wool, And Single-Breasted With Two Buttons

Australia’s most popular custom suit is navy, 100% wool, and single-breasted with two buttons, according to data from online tailor InStitchU.

Founder James Wakefield said website visitors had designed more than 30,000 suits in the three years since the site was launched. “Thousands” of suits have been sold so far, he said, declining to disclose specific figures.

Wakefield and co-founder Robin McGowan analysed the suits that were purchased to determine the most Australian popular suit style.

InStitchU allows shoppers to customise the button style and configuration, lapel style, stitching, vents, pockets, fabric and colour of suit jackets.

Single-breasted suits were far more popular than double-breasted suits, with the latter category accounting for fewer than 4% of sales. The most popular button arrangement by far was single-breasted with two buttons (89%), followed by single-breasted with one button (7%).

Shoppers tended to prefer more buttons on the sleeves, with 84% opting for 4 buttons, 13% opting for 3 buttons, and the rest opting for the bare minimum 2-button arrangement.

A vast majority preferred jackets with side vents over central vent jackets, and fully-lined jackets over half-lining.

Shoppers’ colour preferences were more diverse, with just over a quarter opting for navy fabric, followed by charcoal, grey and black.

