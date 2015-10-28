Australia's most famous dessert now has a Melbourne Cup flavour

Peter Gilmore’s snow egg. Photo: Nikki To

When chef Peter Gilmore’s “snow egg” appeared on the 2010 Masterchef final, it became an overnight sensation, with thousands of people ringing his three-hat Sydney fine dining restaurant, Quay, to see if they could get the dessert as a takeaway. The stunning combination of toffee-crusted poached meringue with an ice cream centre, on a bed of granita with a fruit-flavoured cream quickly became the most popular dish on the menu.

This year, to mark the nation’s most famous horse race, he decided to create a snow egg on turf.

The “turf” took a little bit of experimentation, Gilmore explained.

“We wanted it to be green to represent the turf at Flemington, so in order to achieve this we tried a few different variations,” he told Business Insider. “The end result is slightly savoury and incorporates parsley and sorrel, but is also very refreshing with notes of cucumber and green apple as well.”

The “classic” version uses vanilla ice-cream and fresh lychee, but Gilmore changes the fruit used with the seasons, and there have been numerous variations, but this is the first time the chef, who also runs the Bennelong restaurant at the Sydney Opera House, has created a themed snow egg.

“The snow egg has been on the menu at Quay for eight years and I can honestly say that I don’t see it coming off any time soon!” he said.

Quay is hosting a special Melbourne Cup lunch, with former Vogue editor Kirstie Clements running the festivities and $100 from each $250 booking going to the Starlight Foundation. Starting with a glass of complimentary champagne, the four-course menu climaxes with the snow egg on turf. There’s on-site TAB facilities too and of course a couple minutes of excited yelling at a TV screen. For Melbourne Cup bookings at Quay, email [email protected] or call (02) 9251 5600

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.