Australia's Most Expensive Apartment Has Sold For $25 Million On Bondi Beach

A loft in the Pacific Bondi Beach.

A luxury penthouse in Bondi has sold for $25 million, making it the most expensive apartment ever sold in Australia.

The luxury residential development called Pacific Bondi Beach, which is still being built, has been bought by a company linked with Andrew Roberts, the former chief executive of Multiplex.

The two-storey apartment, designed by Burley Katon Halliday, has four bedrooms, an internal lift, a vast main bedroom with a spa and a gym, and 40 metres of Bondi Beach frontage.

The sale matched the current record set by buyer Will Vicars, chief investment officer of Caledonia Investments, who last year purchased two apartments in the building next door, known as the Lighthouses, with plans to create a single mega-apartment.

Real estate experts have said the penthouse at the top of James Packer’s proposed Crown Sydney casino resort at Barangaroo could be the next to break the record.

Justin Brown, chairman of real estate firm CBRE has predicted the three-storey apartment could be the first Australian property to break the $100 million price barrier.

Construction of the Pacific is due to be completed in August next year.

Here are some pictures of the design from the Pacific Bondi Beach website.

The proposed design of the building. The block has sweeping views of one of Australia's most iconic beaches. The rooms are flooded with natural light. The open plan design is beautiful. The apartments have a modern design and layout.

