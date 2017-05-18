Australia's mining sector is hiring again

Photo: iStock

While wages across the sector are growing at the slowest pace of all sectors monitored by the ABS, there’s some good news for those looking for a job in Australia’s mining sector.

The number of job openings across the sector are increasing fast right now.

According to data from jobs website SEEK, they’ve grown substantially over the past three months compared to the same period in 2016, jumping by 70%.

“For the past five years, the mining, resources and energy sector has been among the industries with the lowest job ad growth on SEEK, so this is very encouraging news for people looking at working in this industry, or those looking to develop their career in this industry,” said Michael Ilczynski, managing director for SEEK Australia and New Zealand.

“This improvement, while off a low base, also reflects the sharp increases in prices of Australia’s largest resources, coal and iron ore, though some of these rises have since partially reversed.”

According to SEEK, job advertisements across the sector are currently growing faster than any other industry at present.

Given the dominance of the mining industry in Western Australia, Ilczynski says that total job advertisements in the state grew by 12.7% over the past 12 months, with those in the mining sector jumping by 60% over the same period.

Like the trend in Western Australia, job advertisements increased in all of Australia’s states and territories in the 12 months to April, leaving the national increase at 6.6%.

In New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s largest labour markets, advertisements on SEEK grew by 2.3% and 7.4% respectively over the past 12 months, outpaced by gains of 18.4%, 10.1% and 8.8% in South Australia, Tasmania and Queensland.

Advertisements in the ACT and the Northern Territory rose by a smaller 5.5% and 1.2% from a year earlier.

As a lead indicator, the solid increase in job advertisements suggests labour market conditions continue to improve, and bodes well on the near-term outlook for employment growth.

