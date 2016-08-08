Australia's men's 4x100m freestyle team just won bronze

Michael Phelps – 19 medals and counting. Picture: Getty Images

Australia’s men’s 4x100m team has finished with a bronze medal in the Rio Olympics, behind the USA and France.

Cameron McEvoy, Kyle Chalmers, James Magnussen and James Roberts were out to make amends for Australia’s poor showing in this race at the London Olympics.

Only Chalmers wasn’t part of the London Olympics disaster. Back then, they called themselves the “Weapons of Mass Destruction” but were left to hold one of the most awkwardly silent press conferences after they failed to fire.

This time around, Swimming Australia banned all relay teams from photos and media calls together in the lead-up to competition.

In a late change, Roberts was given the task of leading off, and gave his teammates a lot of work with a handover for Chalmers in eighth place.

Chalmers went up against Michael Phelps in the second leg and miraculously pulled Australia back into third.

Magnussen had the most to swim for but fell off the pace and sent McEvoy out in fourth place. McEvoy, the world’s fastest in this event, didn’t disappoint, but couldn’t only power home for a third place with a flat 47-second split.

“It was great,” McEvoy told Channel 7 after the race. “It’s my first Olympic medal, my first Olympic final so I couldn’t really come out with a better result.”

McEvoy said the team was energised by the women’s gold-medal winning effort yesterday.

Magnussen, who has battled a bad shoulder injury in recent years, said he was “really stoked” to snare a medal.

“It seemed unlikely four years ago,” he said, before hinting that Rio may not be his final Olympics.

Phelps, already the most decorated Olympian of all time, added a 19th medal to his incredible lifetime haul.

