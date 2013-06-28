Australia's Mark Webber Is Quitting Formula One

Photo: Getty/ Mark Thompson

Australian Formula One driver Mark Webber has announced he is quitting and will now drive Porsche’s Le Mans-type sports-car.

According to Fairfax Media, the 36-year-old will call it a day at the end of this season after an up-and-down relationship Red Bull Racing teammate, three-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Driving for Porsche’s Le Mans program will see Webber return to the race that nearly killed him.

Previously Webber, according to Fairfax, had vowed never to return to Le Man’s, after a series of accidents in a warm-up for the 24-hour race in 1999, when he drove for Mercedes-Benz.

Now read: ANALYST: The Bond Crash Is Worse Than 1994

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.