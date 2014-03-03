Australia's Manufacturing Continues To Contract As Exports Collapse

Australia’s AIG-performance of manufacturing index climbed to 48.6 in February, from 46.7 the previous month.
But the below-50 reading shows Australian manufacturing is still contracting.
The employment sub-index also fell to 47.4, from 48.3.
What’s more, the crucial exports sub-index collapsed to 25.8, from 34.1.
It’s possible that China’s Lunar Year holiday could have had an impact on the exports sub-index. China is Australia’s largest export market.
But one positive detail from the report was the improvement in new orders, which climbed to 50, from 48.8 in January.
