Australia's Madeline Groves just missed gold in the pool by a fingernail

Madeline Groves. Picture: Getty Images

Australia missed out on breaking its minor drought in the Olympic pool by the barest of margins after Madeline Groves stormed home in the women’s 200m butterfly.

But she missed out by .003 of a second, unable to pull back Spain’s Mireia Belmonte. It was her first Olympics, and Groves swam a personal best to clinch the silver.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” she said after the race.

“It was such an incredible experience. I was really looking forward to the race and the challenge and I’m so happy with how I went.

“I did awesome, I left everything in the pool. It’s a bloody awesome time for me.”

That’ll do, Maddie. Picture: Getty Images

Next up, Cameron McEvoy will be aiming to make it a double for the Aussies in the men’s 100m freestyle.

In the 100m women’s freestyle, Australia will be hoping for a one-two on the podium – from the same family.

In the first semi-final, Bronte Campbell was just shaded on the line by the USA’s Simone Manuel, finishing about .75 secs outside of her best time.

Bronte Campbell. Picture: Getty Images

Campbell said her swim was “as comfortable as you can be in 100m” after commentators noticed she spent the final stages watching her competitors.

“(I was) definitely watching making sure you’re in the top two or three, that’s where you need to be to progress.”

But her sister Cate, the current world record holder, cruised home for a win in the second semi and broke the Olympic record in the process.

The final will be held tomorrow at 12.18pm.

Another Aussie world champion, Mitch Larkin, also made his case for gold in the men’s 200m backstroke semi with a comfortable second.

