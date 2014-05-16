Australia's Loveliest Food Festival Is On In Noosa This Weekend

There’s plenty to eat on the beach at the Noosa International Food & Wine Festival this weekend.

If you’re the sort of foodie who’d love to bump into Colin Fassnidge from My Kitchen Rules on the beach, then Noosa is the place to be this weekend.

The Noosa International Food and Wine Festival began last night with a concert and dinner and for the next three days, so of the biggest names in food and wine in Australia will converge of the pretty seaside town to cook, talk, surf, dance, sniff, swirl and slurp.

Tonight’s Westpac Welcome Concert features X-Factor winner Dami Im, while on Saturday, Business Insider’s Executive Life editor, Simon Thomsen is cooking Vietnamese beef pho (noodle soup) for 1000 people for lunch as part of the Critic’s cook off, against Masterchef’s Matt Preston and others.

The intimate festival village features a range of restaurant tastings, wineries, producers and cooking demonstrations. More than 100 chefs, from Melbourne’s Guy Grossi to Neil Perry, Adriano Zumbo, rising star Dan Hong and the brilliant Thai chef David Thompson, are cooking, talking and demonstrating, plus more than 80 of Australia’s best winemakers and wine experts are there for tastings and masterclasses.

On Saturday night there’s a Sixties Beach Party at the Qantas beach marquee the a Beach Boys cover band, plenty of Hawaiian shirts and a retro-style beach barbecue food by the likes of Colin Fassnidge, Dan Hong, Justin North and Matt Wilkinson, while Neil Perry is cooking a seafood lunch on the beach and Taittinger is hosting a champagne breakfast.

In the wine marquee at the festival village there are masterclasses in cocktails, champagne, pinot noir, old shiraz, the wines of Sicily and even how they select the wines for Qantas first class, and you’ll get the chance to talk with some of the nation’s best winemakers at their village cellar doors.

Daily general admission tickets are $40 (adult) and $20 (child) and include celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, culinary exhibits, discussions, the food critics cooking competitions and live entertainment. Weekend gold passes are $330.

You’ll find details and the full Festival Program here .

