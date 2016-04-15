Australia's largest startup hub is getting even bigger

Inside the current space. Picture: Fishburners

Sydney’s Fishburners startup hub is set to quadruple in size after nabbing a new site in the city’s CBD after a 2 year search.

The news comes on the back of Fishburners’ fifth birthday and will now allow them to accept new startup request to join the space.

Currently Fishburners houses 290 people working in over 170 startups inside its building in Ultimo, but it plans to move all of those, plus more to the new undisclosed building in October.

The latest expansion comes just a few months after the company expanded into Brisbane, where it is setting up a $5 million hub funded by the local council.

Fishburners also announced a new board this week which will be split up into two halves. Each half will have four people on it, with one featuring industry leaders, while the other will be for the community and be made up of Fishburners members and alumni. There’s also a commitment to have a 50/50 split of male and female members.

The industry side of the board will be chaired by for AVCAL CEO Dr Katherine Woodthorpe, and will also feature Dr Sarah Pearson, Sally-Ann Williams, and Fishburners general manager Murray Hurps.

While the community board will feature 99Dresses founder Nikki Durkin, founder of Recomazing Marc Cowper, cofounder of Car Next Door Will Davies and the founder of lightstalking.com Rob Wood.

