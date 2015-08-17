Australia's largest startup ecosystems in two maps

China Photos/Getty Images

Startup incubator BlueChilli has been mapping Australia’s startup ecosystem for two years now and has just released its latest Startrail maps which visualise the networks in Sydney and Melbourne.

The group called for startups, incubators, accelerators and funders to submit their details and if it got more than 50 startups in a region it would produce a map. The only two regions which hit the quota were Sydney and Melbourne.

The maps list startup education providers, incubators, startups, VCs, co-working spaces and meetup groups. They also list a bunch of early stage ventures which are being bootstrapped.

Last month the 2015 Global Startup Ecosystem Ranking showed Sydney had fallen from the 12th best startup ecosystem around the world to the 16th. Melbourne fell out of the top 20 completely.

The two maps below show Sydney’s environment is much more packed then Melbourne’s.

