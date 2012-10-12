Why Australia Is The Ideal Spot For A $50 Million Solar Plant

Photo: GE

Australia’s first major solar farm came to life on Wednesday, Oct. 10. The $50 million Greenough River Solar Farm project was sponsored by General Electric and Australian state-owned Verve Energy.



The plant can generate enough energy to power 3,000 homes, bringing the country one step closer to achieving its goal of obtaining 20 per cent of their energy from renewable resources by 2020, Rebekah Kebede of Reuters reports.

The 10-megawatt plan is located in Western Australia near the town of Walkaway. The region is perfect for a solar facility because it gets a lot of sun and not a lot of rainfall.

Reuters explains why Australia is the ideal spot for a solar farm:

[Australia] has the highest average solar radiation per square meter of any continent in the world, according to government, and a population the size of New Delhi spread over an area the size of the contiguous United States.

The solar farm has 150,000 solar panels spread over 50 hectares.

