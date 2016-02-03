Australia's largest co-working space is opening in Melbourne

Australia’s largest co-working space, The Commons, will open in Melbourne next month in the old Swisse Wellness office.

The 1600sqm space will feature 96 shared desks, 19 private offices, a communal area, photography studio, green screen and a recording studio.

Currently the space has signed up music talent management group, 123 Agency, which looks after the likes of The Veronicas and Pierce Brothers,plus a few other smaller creative agencies and tech startups.

Co-founder Tom Ye told Business Insider that even though they’ve yet to start any marketing, there’s been lots of interest just as a result word of mouth and social media with the official launch five weeks away.

Ye says he and his business partner, Cliff Ho have been really interested in getting involved with the co-working space for some time.

“We were captivated by the concept of co-working and saw an opportunity for something a little different here in Melbourne,” he said.

“When you mix a collection of great minds and put them in an inspiring work space, people create great things.

“Cliff has worked across Asia for Fox as a presenter which is where the idea and the expertise lies for the studios.”

The Commons is the latest of many co-working offices to open up around the country, with Spaces opening up in Surry Hills in Sydney late last month.

