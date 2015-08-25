Australia's killing it when it comes to mobile traffic

Photo: Atsushi Tomura/ Getty

Australia’s beating the US and Asia when it comes to using mobile as a way to engage an audience and build a customer base, new Adobe research suggests.

Adobe Digital Index director Tamara Gaffney says Australia’s particularly strong when it comes to mobile in financial services, an area in which the US is currently dragging.

This chart from the report shows the APAC results for mobile tech usage in financial services compared to the US and Europe, Middle East and Asia:

The Adobe Digital Index Best of the Best Benchmark 2015 compares the overall average versus the top 20% of websites as rated across eight regions on six key performance indicators, including smartphone and tablet traffic, stick rate, visits-per-visitor, time on page, conversion rate, and click-through rate.

Excluding financial services, Australia’s mobile scores were level with the rest of Asia but still ahead of the US.

“In all key performance areas the best digital marketers in Australia and New Zealand are strong performers, especially in areas like conversion rates and smartphone visits,” Gaffney said, adding there’s a direct correlation between the best websites, solid mobile capability and high consumer engagement.

“This suggests that not only are the best websites better optimised for mobile usage, they are also delivering higher results in terms of converting visits to action including conversion,” she said.

While mobile traffic was higher in South Korea and Japan, Australia and New Zealand had the highest share of traffic from tablets than any other country.

“APAC is dominating when it comes to smartphone and tablet visits,” Gaffney said.

“We’re seeing the best websites in APAC coming out head of the United States, with more than 50 per cent of their visitors coming from smartphones, and increasingly high success rates in areas like consumption and stickiness.

“The data is telling us that delivering seamless experiences across devices is the key to acquisition and engagement.”

