Australia's Job Vacancies Are At A Two Year High

The number of job vacancies in Australia is at a two year high.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics this morning released job vacancy data for the three months to November which showed a rise of 2.6% to 150,400 — up 8% on a year ago.
It means businesses are looking to hire staff.
Here’s the chart.
Australia’s unemployment rate hit 6.3% but the economy still managed to create 42,700 jobs, according to the ABS’ November numbers released late last year.
December jobs data is out on Thursday.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.