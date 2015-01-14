Australia's Job Vacancies Are At A Two Year High

Photo by Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

The number of job vacancies in Australia is at a two year high.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics this morning released job vacancy data for the three months to November which showed a rise of 2.6% to 150,400 — up 8% on a year ago.

It means businesses are looking to hire staff.

Here’s the chart.

Australia’s unemployment rate hit 6.3% but the economy still managed to create 42,700 jobs, according to the ABS’ November numbers released late last year.

December jobs data is out on Thursday.

