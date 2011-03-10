Australia's Jetstar Airline Is About To Put An iPad In Every Seat

This guy is psyched.

Photo: Frank Gruber

Australian Airline Jetstar, is set to launch the iPad as its main source of in-flight entertainment for domestic and international flights next month. The airline will use the first-generation iPad and not the latest model.The iPads will be filled with TV shows and music videos, as well as games, ebooks and magazines.



All the tablets will be dressed with a custom case, which contains a second battery so they can last longer than 20 hours in between charges. And passengers won’t have to worry about holding the mobile device either since a flip-stand is attached to the case. A chip has also been inserted into the case to prevent any theft.

Jetstar will be using the iPads initially on the Airbus A320 and A321 fleets, and expanding to other fleets in the middle of 2011.

Source: Australian Business Traveller

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.