Australia’s IPO market has outpaced Hong Kong for the first time since 2019, new data shows

The Australian market fetched a total of close to $3.5 billion through October, up on the $732.3 million taken by Hong Kong, where only three deals were booked.

The fourth quarter is expected to bring even higher-value deals to the Australian market, as new companies eye listings before Christmas.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, expected to continue on a downward trend, as Chinese regulators lend a heavy hand to food delivery platforms, tech companies, and the private education sector.

A runaway market for initial market offerings in Sydney has seen the value of deals in Australia eclipse those closed in Hong Kong through October for the first time since 2019.

According to new data from Bloomberg, the Australian market fetched a total of close to $3.5 billion, up on the $732.3 million taken by Hong Kong, where only three deals were booked through the month — its lowest since April 2020.

October saw the highest monthly performance clocked by Sydney IPOs since November 2014, off the back of a 12-month period that saw the Australian market hover around the $100 million mark, breaching the $1 billion threshold on only a couple of occasions.

In the wake of a heated October — which included a $1.3 billion listing from US fund manager GQG Partners that could be the year’s biggest — analysts suggest the Australian market is on track to push the amount raised to its highest level in seven years.

Among the month’s strongest performers were software developers Siteminder, and human resources and health care company, APM Human Services International, who each managed to raise more than $400 million, and are expected to start trading in November.

The listing, according to fund managers who are “swamped”, signals a tidal wave of fourth-quarter floats as new companies race to get their listings over the line before Christmas.

While there is expected to be less of them, their average value is expected to trump the average listing size of $373.9 million recorded through October.

According to data from Refinitiv, this year has not only seen higher listing values booked in the Australian market, but more of them, too.

So far, through the 2021 calendar year, some 121 companies have debuted on the sharemarket, the highest since the 136 to do so in 2007.

Bloomberg’s data suggests even that figure could be outpaced over the next two months, as Australia’s fourth quarter promises to deliver major listings.

Among them is the much-anticipated Ventia Services debut. Earlier last month, the firm was valued at $3.62 billion by Macquarie Bank, and secured backing from Barrenjoey and JPMorgan before landing $1.2 billion from global funds management giant Capital Group last week.

As Sydney’s market expects to see an even stronger fourth quarter, Bloomberg analysts say, Hong Kong has gone silent. Since early July, big first-time offerings have “almost entirely vanished” since China’s regulatory crackdown in July.

The market was hit almost immediately, as Chinese regulators ramped up increased oversight through the tech, education and food-delivery sectors, spooking investors and triggering a months-long slump.

Among the first dominos to fall was the ride-sharing space, after a Bloomberg report claimed Chinese regulators were planning to roll out tough new penalties for ride-hailing giant Didi, such as massive fines and, even, a forced delisting.

The Didi saga had investors spooked, and was promptly followed by a government crackdown on China’s private education sector, which hit US-listed Chinese education stocks and those in Hong Kong equally hard.

Other tech stocks and food delivery companies took a tumble, too, after Chinese regulators issued new guidance to food delivery platforms that forced them to pay their delivery drivers a minimum wage, hurting the bottom lines of companies like Meituan and Alibaba’s Ele.me.

As a result, the benchmark Hang Seng Index has become one of the worst performers in the world, even after a mild rebound last week.