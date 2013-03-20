Australia's Investment Heads More Confident Than They've Been For A Year

Australian chief investment officers are feeling better about markets than they have since March last year, a report claims.

The results of a study, released by industry group the Financial Services Council, has shown that there are a few more happy faces on the men and women making the final call on some of the country’s biggest investments.

The Index measures the sentiments of chief investment officers from 14 of Australia’s biggest funds management groups, and scores the response out of range of -100 to 100, with zero being neutral. The score of 35 out today is the highest recorded since March 2011.

Read the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.