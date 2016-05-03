Australia's international air travel is booming

Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images

International air travel in Australia continued to increase in February, buoyed in part by the weaker Australian dollar for inbound visitors and increased outbound traffic from low-cost carriers.

According to latest figures released by the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE), passenger traffic in the 12 months to February rose to 35.413 million, an increase of 6.1% on the figure in the 12 months to February 2015.

That’s roughly 1.5 trips a year for every Australian – although the figures also include visitors to the country.

Passenger numbers in February rose to 2.927 million, up 10.4% on a year earlier, in part due to the leap year.

By carrier, Qantas had the largest share of the international passenger market during the month at 15.3%. Jetstar, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand rounded off the top five list with market shares of 9.5%, 8.7%, 8.1% and 7.4% respectively.

The chart below, supplied by the BITRE, shows market share by carrier for February.

The BITRE reports that low cost carriers AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Indonesia AirAsia Extra, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia, and Scoot accounted for 17.1% of total international passenger traffic in February 2016, up from 15.4% from 12 months earlier.

