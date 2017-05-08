Australia's intelligence agencies to receive $75 million in funds previously dedicated to foreign aid

Photo: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy/ IMDb.

The Turnbull government is expected to ramp up Australia’s intelligence agencies with an additional $75 million in funding.

The funding for Australian Secret Intelligence Service will come from cash previously dedicated to foreign aid, according to The Australian.

Australia’s Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) will also receive a similar funding boost.

According to The Australian, the cash for the intelligence agencies will go to frontline services, while still forcing the agencies to find efficiencies in backroom functions.

ASIO previously warned that its operational capabilities could be compromised unless the government abolished the Labor-imposed budget efficiency dividend which would see $100 million cut over the next four years.

More specifically ASIS’s funding will be directed to more resources in theatres in Syria and Iraq, as well as North Korea.

It comes as the Australian Federal Police gets its biggest funding increase in a decade.

Last month Australia slipped in the global rankings on foreign aid.

According to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Australia fell from 16th to 17th out of 28 countries. Read more on that here.

The Australian has more.

