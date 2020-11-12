'Visual aesthetics is a huge part of the experience': Here's how Australia's most Instagram-friendly eateries are using the platform to make you hungry

Australian restaurants and cafes have embraced Instagram as one of the major ways of finding new customers and bringing back old ones.

Eateries say they plan their menus and decorum to create opportunities for patrons to make content which serves as advertising for the venue.

But maintaining an Instagram presence isn’t without its costs. Staff say that it requires a diverse range of skills and time to make the most of the social media platform.

Soon after Instagram launched in 2010, the stereotype of a keen food blogger was born.

Before devouring a meal, patrons would whip out their phone, check the lighting, crane their hands higher before snapping a shot of what they were about to eat to post to their profiles.

Restaurants and cafes owners soon realised the potential of the image-based social media platform and began to embrace it.

Eateries would craft photogenic meals for their customers to broadcast to their followers.

And, of course, they began to launch accounts for their businesses too.

Business Insider Australia spoke to three Australian restaurants and cafes who have made Instagram a key part of their business.

Pawpaw Restaurant Brisbane (@pawpawcafe) – 49,000 followers

Pawpaw restaurant owner Gina Venzin remembers finding out about Instagram a decade ago and becoming an early adopter.

“How it all began was that I saw fashion agencies using it for clothing and I was like ‘holy shit, let’s do that. Let’s get influencers’,” she said.

Venzin initially oriented Pawpaw’s strategy around getting the platform’s power users to come, eat, and document the experience on their account.

Now they’re focusing more of their energy to create an eye-catching and responsive Instagram presence while also collaborating with more local businesses as well.

But, Venzin said, that’s not easy.

“A lot goes into it. You have to have high end images and a lot of engagement. It takes a lot of time and energy,” she told Business Insider.

She said professional looking content doesn’t require a professional photographer or videographer — an iPhone will suffice — but it’s a significant time sink.

Venzin spends an hour a day responding to Instagram messages from customers who will use Direct Message rather than calling or emailing about bookings or dietary requirements.

And while they’ve built up a sizeable following, Venzin said their Instagram presence is even more important to people who don’t follow them.

Potential customers will scroll through the pictures of their food, layout and staff before deciding to come.

Unlike some other places, Venzin keep’s Pawpaw’s account strictly about the restaurant and doesn’t venture out to promoting social causes or other things.

“We’re professionals. We like to feature our staff, our food and our drink. That’s it,” she said.

Greenwood Hotel (@greenwoodhotel) 9,000 followers

In addition to attracting new patrons, Instagram is also an important tool for creating on-going relationships with customers, according to Greenwood Hotel’s Ru Halwala.

“It’s an important resource we use to keep our patrons engaged with the venue, let them know what promotions and events are offer, and drive bookings,” she said in a message.

It’s just one weapon in their arsenal of digital communication tools, including other social media platforms and email marketing campaigns.

Where Instagram stands out to Halwala is that it allows instant and more frequent communication on a platform that customers are always engaged with.

She said that this has been particularly important during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t need to sit on new updates and compile them into one communication for the week. [Instagram] has been especially helpful during COVID-19 as our capacity, opening hours have had to change frequently,” she said.

Greenwood Hotel’s Instagram has more of a traditional promotional feel to it.

The account posts professional looking graphics for themed nights or events, and the company that owns the hotel, Tilley & Willls Hotel group, employs Halwala full time as a social media and communications manager.

Halwala has also noticed another benefit: it helps with staff, too.

“Something that has surprised us with using Instagram is that it also has a great effect on keeping our staff engaged and motivated. We share staff profiles as part of our content strategy, and they love to see themselves on our feed/story,” she said.

The Grounds of Alexandria (@thegrounds) – 253,000 followers

The Grounds of Alexandria seems like a location specifically made for Instagram. The sprawling cafe, restaurant and events venue is an almost guaranteed backdrop in the feeds of Sydney-based influencers.

The Grounds’ social media manager Lincoln Magee said that’s no accident.

“Visual aesthetics is a huge part of the experience we offer which makes Instagram a great marketing tool for us.”

Like other eateries, Magee said the platform is a fast and effective way of reaching an engaged audience.

But he stresses that taking full advantage of Instagram is harder than it looks. He said running the account requires photography, videography, editing, copywriting and technical skills.

“There are many different features within the platform that you have to be across to offer people the best experience when interacting with your brand.

