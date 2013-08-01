Australia's Greens Party Will Unveil A Policy Coles And Woolworths Would Hate If It Ever Became Law

Photo: Getty/ Cole Bennetts

According to a report by Fairfax Media, The Greens will reveal a policy today, aimed at cracking down on the two big supermarkets.

Coles and Woolworths will not be happy.

Here’s what it puts forward, according to the report:

A temporary ban on opening any new stores

The ACCC would get a 50% increase in its legal budget

Also a temporary ban on buying any agricultural land

The restrictions would be in place for up to a year, while the competition watchdog works out if its previous efforts to curb the dominance of the Big Two are actually doing anything.

This comes as the ACCC this week again voiced its concern over both supermarkets’ use of discount petrol dockets.

“If these shopper dockets continue at these levels it’s going to be very hard for other players to compete. We may just end up with two players in the country selling petrol,” ACCC chairman Rod Sims said in a speech on Wednesday.

