Australia's greatest chefs are cooking an amazing dinner in Sydney this week: here's what you'll eat

Some of Australia’s top chefs, including Ben Shewry from world’s 50 best entrant Attica and Colin Fassnidge of My Kitchen Rules fame are cooking an incredible seven-course meal in Sydney Tuesday night as a fundraiser for the suicide prevention organisation RUOK.

The September 8 dinner, hosted by the Merivale Group in the Ivy ballroom, has been organised by Jeremy Strode, executive chef of Bistrode CBD and The Fish Shop.

Strode said the industry was becoming much more aware of the need to look after one another.

“The hospitality industry is renowned for its unforgiving nature, adding pressure personally and on our relationships. Having the foresight and taking the time to have a conversation with someone you may or may not know and asking if they’re ok, is a wonderful thing,” he said.

The ‘R U OK? Dinner’, hosted by comedian Paul McCarthy and renowned food writer Joanna Savill, will raise money for the not-for-profit organisation’s community ambassador program, which enables local engagement with schools, community groups and workplaces to encourage regular, meaningful conversations.

Everyone involved is donating their time and effort for free for the seventh-course feast, along with some of the best waiters in Sydney. Singer/songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke will also perform.

There are just a few tickets left for the R U OK? Dinner, presented by Merivale, at $350 each. They’re available online here.

And to tempt you even further, here’s what to expect:

FIRST COURSE

by

David Swain – Fino (South Australia)

Morgan McGlone – Belles Hot Chicken & Bar Clarine (Melbourne)

Dan Pepperell – 10 William St (Sydney)

Richard Purdue – Group Executive Chef, Merivale Events (Sydney)

Pristine Oysters, Wakame & Brown Rice

Hot Chicken Wingette, Ranch Cream & Pickle Powder

Calvolonero Chip, Young Garlic Cream & Anchovy

Cured Petuna Ocean Trout, Roe & Rice Wafers

To drink:

Moët & Chandon Impérial

Cocktails by Trolleyd

Beer by Lord Nelson Brewery

SECOND COURSE

by

Ben Shewry – Attica (Melbourne)

Darren Robertson & Mark Lebrooy – Three Blue Ducks (Sydney)

Cultured Butter Potatoes with Roasted Yeast, Shiitake Broth, Sweet Potato Leaves & Smoked Potato Skin Salt

To drink:

2012 Crawford River Sauvignon Blanc Semillon, Hently, Vic

THIRD COURSE

by

Danielle Alvarez – Paddington, Merivale (Sydney)

Ben Greeno – Paddington Arms, Merivale (Sydney)

Jonathan Barthelmess – Apollo & Cho Cho San (Sydney)

Smoked Hervey Bay Scallop Sausage, Pickled Vegetables

To drink:

2013 Garagiste Merricks Chardonnay, Mornington Peninsula, Vic

FOURTH COURSE

by

Ian Curley – The European (Melbourne)

Colin Fassnidge – Four in Hand & 4 Fourteen (Sydney)

Poached Inglewood Chicken, Broad Beans & Mint

Spouts & Seeded Mustard Dressing

Kipflers Potatoes & Sauerkraut

To drink:

2011 Curly Flat Pinot Noir, Macedon Ranges, Vic

FIFTH COURSE

by

Dan Hunter – Brae (Victoria)

Thomas Lim – Goldies (Los Angeles)

O’Conner Beef Short Rib Cooked Over Night with Smoked Eel & Mountain Pepper, Seeds & Green Things

To drink:

Graillot Syrah 2013, Heathcote Vic

SIXTH COURSE

by

David Lovett – Uccello, Merivale (Sydney)

Goats Cheese, Quince, Grappa & Pane Carasau

To drink:

2013 Muscat du Cap Corse, Antoine Arena, Corsica, France

SEVENTH COURSE

by

Brent Savage – Bentley, Yellow & Monopole (Sydney)

Luke Burgess – ex-Garagistes (Tasmania)

Strawberries, Cream, Fennel & Borage

To drink:

2013 Jean-Claude Lapalu ‘Aléotoire’ Petillant Naturel, Beaujolais, France

