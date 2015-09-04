Australia's greatest chefs are cooking an amazing dinner in Sydney this week: here's what you'll eat

Some of Australia’s top chefs, including Ben Shewry from world’s 50 best entrant Attica and Colin Fassnidge of My Kitchen Rules fame are cooking an incredible seven-course meal in Sydney Tuesday night as a fundraiser for the suicide prevention organisation RUOK.
The September 8 dinner, hosted by the Merivale Group in the Ivy ballroom, has been organised by Jeremy Strode, executive chef of Bistrode CBD and The Fish Shop.
Strode said the industry was becoming much more aware of the need to look after one another.
“The hospitality industry is renowned for its unforgiving nature, adding pressure personally and on our relationships. Having the foresight and taking the time to have a conversation with someone you may or may not know and asking if they’re ok, is a wonderful thing,” he said.
The ‘R U OK? Dinner’, hosted by comedian Paul McCarthy and renowned food writer Joanna Savill, will raise money for the not-for-profit organisation’s community ambassador program, which enables local engagement with schools, community groups and workplaces to encourage regular, meaningful conversations.
Everyone involved is donating their time and effort for free for the seventh-course feast, along with some of the best waiters in Sydney. Singer/songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke will also perform.
There are just a few tickets left for the R U OK? Dinner, presented by Merivale, at $350 each. They’re available online here.
And to tempt you even further, here’s what to expect:
FIRST COURSE
by
David Swain – Fino (South Australia)
Morgan McGlone – Belles Hot Chicken & Bar Clarine (Melbourne)
Dan Pepperell – 10 William St (Sydney)
Richard Purdue – Group Executive Chef, Merivale Events (Sydney)
Pristine Oysters, Wakame & Brown Rice
Hot Chicken Wingette, Ranch Cream & Pickle Powder
Calvolonero Chip, Young Garlic Cream & Anchovy
Cured Petuna Ocean Trout, Roe & Rice Wafers
To drink:
Moët & Chandon Impérial
Cocktails by Trolleyd
Beer by Lord Nelson Brewery
SECOND COURSE
by
Ben Shewry – Attica (Melbourne)
Darren Robertson & Mark Lebrooy – Three Blue Ducks (Sydney)
Cultured Butter Potatoes with Roasted Yeast, Shiitake Broth, Sweet Potato Leaves & Smoked Potato Skin Salt
To drink:
2012 Crawford River Sauvignon Blanc Semillon, Hently, Vic
THIRD COURSE
by
Danielle Alvarez – Paddington, Merivale (Sydney)
Ben Greeno – Paddington Arms, Merivale (Sydney)
Jonathan Barthelmess – Apollo & Cho Cho San (Sydney)
Smoked Hervey Bay Scallop Sausage, Pickled Vegetables
To drink:
2013 Garagiste Merricks Chardonnay, Mornington Peninsula, Vic
FOURTH COURSE
by
Ian Curley – The European (Melbourne)
Colin Fassnidge – Four in Hand & 4 Fourteen (Sydney)
Poached Inglewood Chicken, Broad Beans & Mint
Spouts & Seeded Mustard Dressing
Kipflers Potatoes & Sauerkraut
To drink:
2011 Curly Flat Pinot Noir, Macedon Ranges, Vic
FIFTH COURSE
by
Dan Hunter – Brae (Victoria)
Thomas Lim – Goldies (Los Angeles)
O’Conner Beef Short Rib Cooked Over Night with Smoked Eel & Mountain Pepper, Seeds & Green Things
To drink:
Graillot Syrah 2013, Heathcote Vic
SIXTH COURSE
by
David Lovett – Uccello, Merivale (Sydney)
Goats Cheese, Quince, Grappa & Pane Carasau
To drink:
2013 Muscat du Cap Corse, Antoine Arena, Corsica, France
SEVENTH COURSE
by
Brent Savage – Bentley, Yellow & Monopole (Sydney)
Luke Burgess – ex-Garagistes (Tasmania)
Strawberries, Cream, Fennel & Borage
To drink:
2013 Jean-Claude Lapalu ‘Aléotoire’ Petillant Naturel, Beaujolais, France
