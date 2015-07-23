Australia's government leaders meet today: Here's what they'll be talking about



Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

Following yesterday’s retreat, the leaders of Australia’s governments will be coming together at the Council of Australian Governments meeting to talk about how the country plans to tackle domestic violence, the illicit drug ice and potential terrorism attacks.

Leaders will also discuss how the states and territories will work with the new revised national terrorism threat advisory system and will be briefed on the current threat environment by security agencies.

There meeting will also receive an interim report from the national ice task force.

The talks follow a positive day of discussion around crucial tax reforms an informal retreat in Sydney, where ministers also looked at the way various levels of government work together and discussed ways to fund services into the future. The meeting was preceded by a call from NSW premier Mike Baird on Monday for an increase in the rate of GST to 15%.

