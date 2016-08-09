Australia's golden couple, Emily Seebohm and Mitch Larkin, just had a terrible day in the Olympic pool

Mitch Larkin started well enough. Picture: Getty Images

It was a day to forget for Australia’s king and queen of the pool Emily Seebohm and Mitch Larkin.

Much has been made of the couple’s relationship, and they had to race in consecutive finals this morning.

But in the women’s 100m backstroke, it was disappointment for Seebohm and her teammate Madison Wilson, after both swam outside their semifinal times to finish in seventh and eighth place.

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu won gold, followed by USA’s Kathleen Baker and Canada’s Kylie Masse.

Seebohm, the world champion, swam nearly a second outside her best time.

Immediately following her race, Larkin, also the current world champion in the men’s 100m backstroke, came out strongly and led at the turn on world record pace, but couldn’t hold on.

He finished .03 of a second outside of a medal place, behind USA winner Ryan Murphy.

“I left everything in the pool,” he said after the race. “It’s a little bit disappointing but I’ve got a 200 later in the week and we’ll see what happens.

“I really couldn’t have done much different.”

In the women’s 200m freestyle semifinal, Emma McKeon and Bronte Barratt and finished second and fourth. McKeon’s time saw her comfortably qualify for tomorrow’s final at 11.19am, and Barratt just squeezed in for the eighth spot.

In the men’s 200m freestyle, China’s Sun Yang made amends for his bronze in London by storming home over a star-studded lineup after missing the start.

