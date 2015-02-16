Julie Bishop did an interview with Buzzfeed entirely in emoji, and it was awesome

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has responded using only emoji to answer interview questions via text message.

Buzzfeed Australia sat down with the Deputy Liberal leader over the weekend to discuss what she thinks of certain political leaders, Australia’s international relationships, her thoughts on gay marriage and more.

Late last year, the Foreign Minister signed off 2014 using a mix of text and emoji in her parliamentary farewell tweet.

Here’s a few of the topics Bishop covered, using only emoji as a response.

Bishop gave Abbott the “running man” emoji…

Her colleague Communication Minister Malcolm Turnbull was easy…

But she’s not a big fan of Vladimir Putin right now…

Her guilty pleasure?

Here’s what Bishop thinks of Australia’s relationship with Indonesia…

And when asked whether she wants to be Prime Minister..?

There’s more here.

