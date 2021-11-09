Australia’s first tech-focused SPAC hit the Nasdaq last week. Now it’s looking for a unicorn.

Photo: Getty Images

The team behind Australia’s first tech-focused SPAC, which listed on the Nasdaq last week, sees the region as a “sandbox” of innovation, and they say they’re already fielding interest.

Integral 1’s arrival in Australia brings the craze onshore after SPACs raised more than $83.3 billion in the US last year, before raising more than $100 billion in the first quarter of this year.

Integral 1 CEO Enrique Klix told Business Insider Australia that the firm is eyeing its next unicorn, with a wealth of potential for high-growth companies seen in Australian fintech, agtech, cybersecurity and countless others.

The team behind Australia and New Zealand’s first tech-focused Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) sees the region as a “sandbox” of innovation, where they hope to find the next RocketLab or Atlassian.

After Integral Acquisition Corporation 1, which trades under the ticker “INTEU”, was listed on the Nasdaq last week following a capital raise of $115 million, the SPAC has now turned its attention to finding the next Australian or Kiwi unicorn.

Integral 1 CEO Enrique Klix, a former McKinsey and CitiGroup executive, told Business Insider Australia the region is a “proven sandbox for innovation”.

It’s an idea he says has been realised by recent SPAC deals with RocketLab, a New Zealand space company that secured a $4.8 billion valuation in August; and Tritium, a Brisbane-based EV fast charger developer that attracted a $1.2 billion valuation in May.

“For them to become true global players they needed to list on the Nasdaq — their valuations would look ‘out of place’ compared to other old-economy ASX and NZX listed companies,” Klix said.

“They opted to merge with a Nasdaq-listed SPAC to simplify their process for going public, avoid the problem of potentially leaving ‘money on the table’ of the share price pops the day after closing the IPO, and they wanted to have exposure to the right set of investors and analysts.”

What is a SPAC?

Over the last year, SPACs have become a capital raising phenomenon among Silicon Valley moguls, Wall Street titans and Hollywood celebrities alike.

First, a “blank cheque” company will complete an IPO and list on an exchange. Then, that shell company (or ‘SPAC’) then goes on the hunt for smaller, private companies to whom the SPAC can acquire, offering a public listing without the hassle of the IPO process.

In most cases, the private company has the added benefit of taking on scads of cash as part of the deal, while the SPAC reaps the rewards of pocketing a well-performing business that’s easily scalable.

They aren’t new. SPACs have been around for about a decade, but took off during the second half of 2020, and closed the year with a collective raise of $83.3 billion in the US. SPAC activity then went on to peak through the first quarter of 2021, when some 298 SPAC launches raised about $100 billion amid a surge of celebrity and retail investors.

One of the most recent rumoured SPAC mergers to capture headlines, was former US President Donald Trump’s “Truth Social”, which is in talks to go public via a SPAC. Richard Branson, along with athletes Alex Rodriguez, Colin Kaepernick and Shaquille O’Neal have them, while Jay-Z is rumoured to have SPAC connections of his own.

Despite their success in the US, a long list of markets have yet to regulate for them — the Australian Stock Exchange included. Klix said others are likely to give them the green light soon as the opportunity they offer investors becomes undeniable.

“The SPAC phenomena in the US has created a tremendous amount of capital and allowed institutional and retail investors access opportunities that were previously unavailable,” Klix said.

“A few stock markets and regulators around the world, like Amsterdam, Singapore, and Hong Kong, are aware of these facts and are now looking to attract SPACs so they can capitalise on the benefits generated by this very flexible, fair, and transparent structure to raise and deploy capital.”

Klix said their delayed arrival in Australia likely comes down to two common variables: geography and hesitation.

“First, let’s not forget that Australia and New Zealand have been slightly disconnected from the rest of the world since we implemented long lockdowns and decided to close our international borders due to the pandemic since the beginning of 2020,” he said.

“In the last two years, a few US SPACs looked at some great tech companies in this part of the world but didn’t end up closing a deal because they were perceived either as too aggressive or opportunistic.”

The deals emerge as opportunities for Klix and his SPAC, Integral 1, which he’s heading up with founder of enterprise software compliance CMO Compliance and Uluwatu Capital, James Cotton.

They’ll be targeting tech companies with a valuation of between $500 million and $1 billion, amid a local flurry of venture capital investment hat has seen growth to the tune of 30% over the last five years, with more than $2.5 billion invested last year alone.

Klix said the company is already in talks with local private equity and VC firms who seem “incredibly enthusiastic about the opportunity for some of their companies.

“On top of that, there has been an amazing level of inbound interest. Investors and companies understand that we offer a ‘plug-and-play’ IPO on Nasdaq and they want to stay focused on running their business rather than being distracted by a traditional IPO process,” he said.

He said the company is particularly interested in discovering companies that have predictable, scalable revenue growth with “global ambitions” and a strong management team in almost every corner of Australian tech.

“We believe that there are amazing high-growth technology companies in fintech, agtech, healthtech, HRTech, cybersecurity, cleantech, quantum computing, edtech, and AI. We have seen some great companies emerge over the past few years in those sectors.”

Matthew Clunies-Ross, a Managing Partner at one of Integral 1’s most significant backers, Artesian, said he and his team have “never been more encouraged” by the startup talent coming out of Australia and New Zealand.

“As these businesses grow and their ambitions turn to international expansion, we must consider the best routes for our homegrown talent to reach its global potential,” he said.

“A Nasdaq listing opens up a multitude of doors for companies with global ambitions and a SPAC represents the most cost and time effective route to capitalising on these opportunities.”